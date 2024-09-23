They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Public order Photo LD8851 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre on August 25 | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft Photo LD8852 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre September 9 | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD8853 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on September 7 | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD8855 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 13 | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Criminal damage Photo LD8856 refers to an incident of criminal damage in east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales