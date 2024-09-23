Caught on camera in Leeds: 37 photos of people West Yorkshire Police are searching for

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 04:38 BST

37 photos have been issued by police in Leeds this last week of people they want to speak.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8851 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre on August 25

1. Public order

Photo LD8851 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre on August 25 | WYP

Photo LD8852 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre September 9

2. Theft

Photo LD8852 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre September 9 | WYP

Photo LD8853 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on September 7

3. Theft

Photo LD8853 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on September 7 | WYP

Photo LD8855 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 13

4. Theft

Photo LD8855 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 13 | WYP

Photo LD8856 refers to an incident of criminal damage in east Leeds

5. Criminal damage

Photo LD8856 refers to an incident of criminal damage in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8857 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 5

6. Theft

Photo LD8857 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 5 | WYP

