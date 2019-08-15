Killer facing life sentence over the murder of 21-year-old Jodi Miller at a house in Leeds

Have your say

A killer is facing a life sentence today after pleading guilty to murdering a young woman at a house in Leeds.

Karar Ali Karar yesterday admitted killing Jodi Miller shortly before he was due to go on trial over her death.

Jodi Miller

Karar killed Miss Miller in an attack at a house on Milan Road, in Harehills, Leeds, on February 26 this year.

West Yorkshire Police officers found her with serious injuries shortly after 7pm.

Karar, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder charge when it was put to him at Leeds Crown Court.

Details of the murder have yet to be opened fully in court.

Karar will now be sentenced at 10am by judge Rodney Jameson QC

Leeds Crown Court

Miss Miller's relatives were in the public gallery as Karar entered the guilty plea.

Addressing them, the judge said: "All of this has taken some time and it can't be an easy experience for you.

"But at least now there will be no trial in relation to guilt or innocence."

Karar was due to go on trial on Monday but he refused to leave his cell at Armley jail to come to court.

He had also refused to attend court for a plea hearing earlier this year.

An interpreter was sent to the prison to explain to him that a trial would take place in his absence if he refused to attend.

Karar came to court on Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea.