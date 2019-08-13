Man pleads not guilty to murdering young woman in Leeds as trial delayed for second day

Have your say

The start of a murder trial of a man accused of killing a 21-year-old woman in Leeds has been adjourned for the second day.

Karar Ali Karar is to go on trial accused of murdering Jodi Miller on February 25 this year.

Miss Miller was found with serious injuries at a house on Milan Road shortly after 7pm.

She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The trial was due to start on Monday but was adjourned for 24 hours for legal reasons.

But the case was unable to begin today due to problems with appointing an interpreter for the defendant.

Karar, 29, appeared in the dock of the court at 3.30pm where the murder charge was put to him by the court clerk.

He entered a not guilty plea.

The trial was re-listed to start tomorrow at 10.30am before Judge Rodney Jameson, QC.