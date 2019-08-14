First picture of killer who admits murdering young woman at a house in Harehills

Have your say

Police have released a picture of a man who has pleaded guilty to murdering a 21-year-old woman in Leeds.

Karar Ali Karar today admitted killing Jodi Miller shortly before he was due to go on trial over her death.

Karar Ali Karar is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to murdering Jodi Miller

Karar killed Miss Miller in an attack at a house on Milan Road, in Harehills, Leeds, on February 26 this year.

West Yorkshire Police officers found her with serious injuries shortly after 7pm.

Karar, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder charge when it was put to him at Leeds Crown Court.

The defendant initially entered the plea on the basis that he did not take a knife with him to the scene.

Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, said the basis of plea was not accepted.

The case was adjourned earlier in the day to allow for a hearing to determine the facts in the case.

Karar's barrister, Simon Kealey, QC, said the defendant no longer wished to enter a basis of plea when the case resumed.

Details of the murder have yet to be opened fully in court.

Karar will now be sentenced at 10am tomorrow (August 15) by judge Rodney Jameson QC

Miss Miller's relatives were in the public gallery as Karar entered the guilty plea.

Addressing them, the judge said: "All of this has taken some time and it can't be an easy experience for you.

"But at least now there will be no trial in relation to guilt or innocence."

Karar was due to go on trial on Monday but he refused to leave his cell at Armley jail to come to court.

He had also refused to attend court for a plea hearing earlier this year.

A Sudanese Arabic interpreter was sent to the prison to explain to him that a trial would take place in his absence if he refused to attend.

Karar came to court on Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea.

But the case was delayed again over problems with finding a suitable interpreter.