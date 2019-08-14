Man pleads guilty to murdering woman at a house in Leeds a day after denying killing her

Have your say

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 21-year-old woman in Leeds a day after he denied the charge.

Karar Ali Karar admitted murdering Jodi Miller shortly before he was due to go on trial today.

Jodi Miller

Karar killed Miss Miller in an attack at a house on Milan Road, in Harehills, Leeds, on February 26 this year.

West Yorkshire Police officers found her with serious injuries shortly after 7pm.

Karar, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder charge when it was put to him at Leeds Crown Court.

Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, said Karar's basis of plea was not accepted.

A further hearing is now likely to be held over Karar's claim that he did not bring a knife with him to the scene.

The full details of the offence have not yet been opened in court.

The case was adjourned until 2pm when a hearing to determine the facts of the offence may take place before Karar is sentenced by Judge Rodney Jameson QC.

Karar may give evidence at the hearing and CCTV footage may also be played to the court.

Miss Miller's relatives were in the public gallery as Karar entered the guilty plea.

Judge Jameson said to family members shortly before adjourning the case: "All of this has taken some time and it can't be an easy experience for you.

"But at least now there will be no trial in relation to guilt or innocence.

"There may now be a hearing to determine whether a knife was taken to the scene.

"I am sorry that this is delaying closure for you.

"But we will get on with it as quickly as we can."

Karar was due to go on trial on Monday but he refused to leave his cell at Armley jail to come to court.

He had also refused to attend court for a plea hearing earlier this year.

A Sudanese Arabic interpreter was sent to the prison to explain to him that a trial would take place in his absence if he refused to attend.

Karar came to court on Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea.

But the case was delayed again over problems with finding a suitable interpreter.