Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, is urging all community safety groups across the county to see if they qualify and to submit an application before the closing date of 12pm on Friday June 10.

Voluntary, community groups, charities and partners can seek funding of up to £6,000 for innovative projects which address at least one of the cross-cutting themes, and one of the priorities within the Police and Crime Plan 2021-24.

A new ‘how to apply’ video has been released, which walks potential applicants through the process.

Voluntary, community groups, charities and partners can seek funding of up to £6,000 for innovative projects to tackle crime (stock image)

Previous grant recipients, Family Fit UK CIC and Empath Action CIC, have also been featured in a new case study video outlining the difference funding makes, and encouraging others to take advantage of the opportunity.

The co-director of Empath Action CIC, Steven Busfield, is working with Hit Like a Girl Theatre to produce '97%', a play on the devastating impact of sexual harassment on young women and what more can be done to support victims and change behaviour.

“Applying was a very straightforward process," Steven said.

"What I found rewarding about this was that I felt that the questions weren’t there to catch you out, they were there to get to the heart of what you want to do and how it’s going to help.”

Tracy Brabin added: "I am absolutely thrilled to be running this latest grant funding opportunity for local groups who make such a massive difference in our communities.

"These groups often do not get the recognition they deserve, so this is one way of showing our support and appreciation.

"The fund is financed by money recovered from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act within the county by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit and prosecutors. So, a big shout out to them for all that hard work and in ensuring crime doesn’t pay.”