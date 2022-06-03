Police were called to Dewsbury Road, Beeston, by the ambulance service at about 12.20am on Friday morning.

Two cars had crashed - a white Golf and yellow Citroen.

The occupants of the white Golf suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury Road, Beeston, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

The occupants of the yellow Citroen ran off from the scene of the crash before the police arrived.

Two women who are believed to have been in the Citroen were later found at hospital with injuries to their backs.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Police closed Dewsbury Road, between the junctions of Middleton Grove and Parkside Lane, for more than 11 hours.

The road had reopened by 11am on Friday.