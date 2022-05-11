Mayor plea for buses to become travel norm as plans to slash Leeds passenger fares to £2 per journey revealed

The proposals build on West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s revised Bus Service Improvement Plan, submitted to the Department for Transport earlier this month.

And for Mayor Brabin it is her hope that the reduction will encourage the public out of their cars and onto public transport.

"This is genuinely seismic for us and it sets us on a journey for what I promised over a year ago which was cheaper, more accessible and greener buses." she said.

"Reducing fares has long been my priority and with the current cost of living crisis it can't come soon enough."

As well as single fares, the multi-operator WY DaySaver tickets available through the MCard app and smartcard will be reduced from £5.50 to £4.50 from September.

Funding for new bus routes to reconnect as many communities as possible left isolated by service changes over recent years will also be made available.

"The investments we’re making to reduce fares, develop new routes and introduce new zero emission buses mean they will be a cost-effective environmentally-friendly way to travel in West Yorkshire for years to come." Mayor Brabin, said.

“We’ll also be investing over £25m to develop new bus routes to reconnect those communities left isolated by recent service changes, particularly in our towns and villages, to help people reach health and leisure services, work and learning opportunities, and to see family and friends."

The new £2 maximum fare will be negotiated with the bus operators through the new West Yorkshire Enhanced Partnership, which started on April 1 this year.

Travellers will now be able to hop on a bus from Marsh to Lindley, Bradford to Keighley or Halifax to Leeds for as little as £2.

The reduction of fares is the latest step in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority's pledge to go greener.

"We needed to make buses cheaper because we need the public to use buses if we are going to hit our climate targets." she said.

"It isn't just about cheaper fares and it isn't just about routes, it is also about saying to people if you always travel by car then just one day a week use find out where your local bus stop is and use the bus."