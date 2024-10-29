The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has made recommendations following an investigation into the death of a student officer in Leeds.

The independent investigation into the support and supervision provided to PC Abraham, 21, including whether he was treated less favourably because of his race, concluded in January 2024.

IOPC investigators did not find evidence to support allegations that PC Abraham, known as Anu, was bullied at work. However did identify issues affecting morale within the team more widely.

Following the conclusion of an inquest into PC Abraham’s death today (Tuesday, October 29), the IOPC are now in a position to share details of their findings.

The IOPC carried out an independent investigation into the support and supervision provided to PC Abraham. | NW

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “First and foremost, I would like to once again share my condolences with Anu’s family and loved ones, who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, and I know this has also been a difficult time for those who worked with Anu.

“We carried out a detailed investigation into a series of allegations relating to the way Anu was treated by colleagues and the support provided to him by West Yorkshire Police (WYP). This included whether he was treated any differently because of his race.

“We found evidence that recruitment and training procedures at that time, during the Covid-19 pandemic, were sub-standard. I am reassured that changes since lockdowns ended mean new recruits receive a greater level of support.

“However, we also identified a number of positive steps taken by supervisors in their efforts to support Anu. Our analysis of the evidence did not indicate that Anu was treated differently to other student officers at that time, and that others were similarly impacted by the issues within recruitment during the pandemic.

“On conclusion of the investigation, we shared learning with the force aimed at ensuring supervisors are better equipped to support student officers.”

During the investigation, the IOPC reviewed a significant amount of evidence and obtained statements from a large number of officers, including other members of PC Abraham’s student cohort.

It found that PC Abraham, a student at Leeds Trinity University, faced a number of challenges at work, which was “not helped by the quality of training provided” for those who managed student officers.

Steps were taken to help PC Abraham improve his performance at work. He was placed on a development plan, and there was evidence to show the progress he made.

The report continued: “However, other factors undermined some of these efforts, such as a reported breakdown in communication between WYP and PC Abraham’s university, as well as the fact support for his dyslexia – which the force had acknowledged was needed – did not materialise.

“We also found evidence that PC Abraham, and others, were offered support when dealing with distressing incidents. On two occasions when he was subjected to racial abuse by members of the public, this was properly dealt with and the individuals responsible were prosecuted.”

The evidence did not indicate that PC Abraham was “subjected to bullying while at work”, however the IOPC did identify a small number of incidents where they have advised individuals involved would benefit from reflection on how their actions may be perceived by others.

One officer was investigated for potential misconduct in relation to their treatment of PC Abraham but the IOPC recommended they would “benefit from reflection on their management style” and should not face disciplinary proceedings.