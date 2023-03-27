Leeds Trinity student Anugrah Abraham, 21, went missing on March 3 from his hometown of Bury after having breakfast with his parents. He was found the next day and his parents were told that he took his own life.

The Guardian reported that the family of Mr Abraham, known as Anu, say that he suffered targeted bullying during his first time as an on the ground police officer in Halifax. They said that he was made to carry out a full body search of a corpse found in a river on his own and that he received racial abuse while on the beat.

They said that Mr Abraham told management that he was not coping well and was put on a management plan in response.

The family of Anugrah Abraham are calling for an independent investigation to be carried out into West Yorkshire Police. Photo: James Hardisty

The family has requested that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) conducts an independent investigation into West Yorkshire Police but said that they had been conducted by the force’s professional standards department.

The family are being supported by Kids of Colour and the Northern Police Monitoring Project in their continued calls for the IOPC to conduct an independent investigation.

The family have now set up a GoFundMe account, with a statement on the page reading: “On Friday March 3, 2023, our son Anugrah Abraham, known to many as Anu, went missing. Anu was a 21 year old student police officer serving on a placement with West Yorkshire Police as part of his degree at Leeds Trinity University. After experiencing severe stress and anxiety due to bullying and institutional racism during his time in the force, Anu tragically took his own life. Our family want to make clear that we feel that the harm Anu experienced at the hands of the police, killed him.

“We are no longer prepared to continue to allow our children to be at the mercy of an institution that does not value their lives. We will not grieve silently and allow those that caused Anu to take such a devastating action to walk away without being held accountable.

“Our family are now at the beginning of a long and hard journey. We are asking for financial support for Anu’s funeral costs, our legal battle and for family campaigning going forward.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police was saddened to learn of the death of our colleague PC Anugrah Abraham and our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family and friends.

“West Yorkshire Police takes allegations of bullying and discrimination within the workforce very seriously and is committed to investigating such reports.

“The Force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who deemed it appropriate that a local investigation is undertaken. This is currently being conducted by the Professional Standards Directorate.