IOPC police watchdog investigates allegations of bullying prior to Leeds student officer's death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed it is investigating allegations that a student officer at West Yorkshire Police was subject to bullying at work prior to his death.

By Georgina Morris
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:05 BST

The police watchdog said it had received a referral from the force on March 9 in relation to a complaint that alleged bullying was a factor in the death of PC Anugrah Abraham. Known as Anu, the 21-year-old Leeds Trinity student had been found in the Radcliffe area of Bury on March 4.

On March 14, the IOPC decided a local investigation was needed and it told directed West Yorkshire Police to look into the complaint. This was in line with the watchdog’s view that, normally, the relevant professional standards department should investigate how forces treat their employees and support their welfare and wellbeing.

The complainant was told they would have the right to have the IOPC review the force’s handling of the matter on conclusion of that investigation, if they were not happy with the outcome. However, requests were made for the IOPC to reconsider its decision – including from both PC Abraham’s family and Chief Constable John Robins. The watchdog said it has now determined that the matter will be independently investigated.

It has been alleged that a student officer at West Yorkshire Police was subject to bullying at work prior to his death. Picture: Google

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Anu, as well as all those affected by his death. Having carefully considered representations made to us on this matter, we have determined it is now in the public interest for us to independently investigate these serious allegations. We have contacted Anu’s family, and West Yorkshire Police, to make them aware of our decision.”

The watchdog also received a mandatory referral from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) due to the fact that PC Abraham had been reported missing to the force on March 3. Following a “detailed assessment of the available information”, the IOPC said it had identified evidence of positive action taken by the force to find him after they were made aware he was missing.

In light of this, and in the absence of any concern that police action may have caused or contributed to his death, it was determined independent oversight or investigation by the IOPC was not required. The matter was referred back to GMP to deal with in a “proportionate manner”.