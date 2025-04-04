Ilkley Moor: Investigation into attack on 16-year-old at beauty spot near Leeds closed pending new information
Detectives in Bradford are issuing a fresh appeal for information after a teenager was assaulted on Ilkley Moor.
The incident, which involved a 16-year-old girl walking her dog, occurred near to The Poetry Seat near to Backstone Beck at about 4.15pm on Monday, March 17.
The victim suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment and was left shaken by the incident.
Detective Inspector Rachel McKay of Bradford District CID, who has been leading this investigation, said: “We have followed up all possible lines of enquiry into this offence and have now informed the victim that our investigation is closed pending further information.
“We are continuing to treat this as a serious offence and are liaising with the victim regarding any additional support she may need.
“If you were on the Moor at the time stated and witnessed any suspicious activity, then please contact us as you may have information which could lead to the positive identification of the man responsible.
“We have not received any further reports of similar incidents in the Ilkley area, but would ask that people remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, with ongoing crimes or incidents where there is believed to be threat to life reported on 999.”
The suspect, who was described as a white man aged between 30 and 60 years old, clean shaven and dressed in scruffy clothing, is reported to have ran off towards the Twelve Apostles Stone Circle.
Detectives have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the suspect and are now issuing a further appeal in the hope that more information will come to light.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 1325051074. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.