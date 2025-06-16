A car caught fire near an illegal car meet in Leeds on Sunday.

Alarms were raised just after 9pm last night (June 15), when reports came in about a large number of vehicles gathering and driving dangerously near The Springs retail park in Thorpe Park.

Shortly after, at 9.28pm, another caller reported a car on fire on William Parkin Way, close to the location of the car meet.

A car caught fire on William Parkin Way, next to The Springs retail park. | Google/National World

Firefighters and police officers were deployed to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the vehicle blaze.

The incident is not considered suspicious and did not result from a crash, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There were further reports of linked illegal car meet activity at other locations in the wider area during the evening.

"A city-wide Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) remains in place in Leeds to give additional powers to tackle the dangerous driving and anti-social use of motor vehicles associated with illegal car meets.

"The order also prohibits people from engaging in and promoting activities which are likely to cause a danger to the public. Those found in breach can receive a £100 fixed penalty notice or face arrest and prosecution."

The spokesperson added: "Officers are reviewing last night’s incidents and will be continuing to work alongside partner agencies to take action against those who involve themselves in such events."