The Springs Thorpe Park: Vehicle catches fire during illegal car meet near popular Leeds retail park
Alarms were raised just after 9pm last night (June 15), when reports came in about a large number of vehicles gathering and driving dangerously near The Springs retail park in Thorpe Park.
Shortly after, at 9.28pm, another caller reported a car on fire on William Parkin Way, close to the location of the car meet.
Firefighters and police officers were deployed to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the vehicle blaze.
The incident is not considered suspicious and did not result from a crash, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There were further reports of linked illegal car meet activity at other locations in the wider area during the evening.
For all of the latest court stories, and more, sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new Court newsletter. Your frequent update on the key stories from the city’s courtrooms.
"A city-wide Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) remains in place in Leeds to give additional powers to tackle the dangerous driving and anti-social use of motor vehicles associated with illegal car meets.
"The order also prohibits people from engaging in and promoting activities which are likely to cause a danger to the public. Those found in breach can receive a £100 fixed penalty notice or face arrest and prosecution."
The spokesperson added: "Officers are reviewing last night’s incidents and will be continuing to work alongside partner agencies to take action against those who involve themselves in such events."