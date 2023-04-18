A city-wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent “anti-social cruises” across the district. This means anyone associated with mechanically propelled vehicles collecting on a public highway or public place, who acts in an anti-social way, will be in breach of the order.

Anyone found to be in breach is liable to be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 or conviction of a criminal offence to a maximum level three fine. Although West Yorkshire Police have said although it is known not everyone who attends meets acts in anti-social way, “the select few have spoilt it for the rest”.

Police officers will be deployed to areas of Leeds where car meets are known to take place and a map showing the areas covered by the order has been shared.

A city-wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent “anti-social cruises” across the district. Image: West Yorkshire Police/James Hardisty

A statement shared on West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds South Facebook account read: “A Leeds wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent anti-social cruises across the district. The order has been gained through joint work with West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council.

“The order states that two or more mechanically propelled vehicles collecting on the public highway or a publicly accessible place and those people associated with the collecting vehicles act in an anti-social way will be in breach of the PSPO. Anti-Social behaviour for the purpose of this includes:

- Obstructing highways, residential or business properties

- Dangerous or inconsiderate driving

A map showing the areas covered by the order has been shared. Image: West Yorkshire Police

- Excessive noise caused by an engine, horn or amplified music

- Littering

- Verbal abuse, swearing or intimidation of members of the public