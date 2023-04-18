News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
35 minutes ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
1 hour ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
2 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Police cracking down on anti-social behaviour at Leeds car meets as 'select few have spoilt it for the rest'

West Yorkshire Police are cracking down on anti-social behaviour at car meets in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

A city-wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent “anti-social cruises” across the district. This means anyone associated with mechanically propelled vehicles collecting on a public highway or public place, who acts in an anti-social way, will be in breach of the order.

Anyone found to be in breach is liable to be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 or conviction of a criminal offence to a maximum level three fine. Although West Yorkshire Police have said although it is known not everyone who attends meets acts in anti-social way, “the select few have spoilt it for the rest”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers will be deployed to areas of Leeds where car meets are known to take place and a map showing the areas covered by the order has been shared.

A city-wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent “anti-social cruises” across the district. Image: West Yorkshire Police/James HardistyA city-wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent “anti-social cruises” across the district. Image: West Yorkshire Police/James Hardisty
A city-wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent “anti-social cruises” across the district. Image: West Yorkshire Police/James Hardisty

A statement shared on West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds South Facebook account read: “A Leeds wide Public Spaces Protection Order is now in place to prevent anti-social cruises across the district. The order has been gained through joint work with West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council.

“The order states that two or more mechanically propelled vehicles collecting on the public highway or a publicly accessible place and those people associated with the collecting vehicles act in an anti-social way will be in breach of the PSPO. Anti-Social behaviour for the purpose of this includes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Obstructing highways, residential or business properties

- Dangerous or inconsiderate driving

A map showing the areas covered by the order has been shared. Image: West Yorkshire PoliceA map showing the areas covered by the order has been shared. Image: West Yorkshire Police
A map showing the areas covered by the order has been shared. Image: West Yorkshire Police

- Excessive noise caused by an engine, horn or amplified music

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Littering

- Verbal abuse, swearing or intimidation of members of the public

“A person found to be in breach of this order is liable to be issued with a fixed penalty notice in the sum of £100 or conviction of a criminal offence to a maximum level three fine. We know not everyone who attends meets acts in this way, however, the select few have spoilt it for the rest. Officers will be deploying to areas of Leeds where car meets are known to take place.”