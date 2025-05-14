Hough Lane, Bramley: 'Deliberate' vehicle fire in Leeds prompts police investigation
Firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Hough Lane in Bramley just before midnight on Monday, May 12.
Crews from Leeds and Stanningley arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed a white Ford Transit.
Once the fire was under control, the fire service contacted the police because they determined that the cause was deliberate. The incident is now being treated as an arson case.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police stated: "Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information about the incident is asked to contact officers by calling 101 and quoting log 849 of May 13."