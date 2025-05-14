Hough Lane, Bramley: 'Deliberate' vehicle fire in Leeds prompts police investigation

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th May 2025, 08:14 BST
Police are investigating a suspected arson involving a tipper van in Leeds.

Firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Hough Lane in Bramley just before midnight on Monday, May 12.

Crews from Leeds and Stanningley arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed a white Ford Transit.

A vehicle fire in Bramley has prompted an arson investigation.
A vehicle fire in Bramley has prompted an arson investigation. | Google (Inset: National World)

Once the fire was under control, the fire service contacted the police because they determined that the cause was deliberate. The incident is now being treated as an arson case.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police stated: "Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information about the incident is asked to contact officers by calling 101 and quoting log 849 of May 13."

