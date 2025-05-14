Police are investigating a suspected arson involving a tipper van in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Hough Lane in Bramley just before midnight on Monday, May 12.

Crews from Leeds and Stanningley arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed a white Ford Transit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vehicle fire in Bramley has prompted an arson investigation. | Google (Inset: National World)

Once the fire was under control, the fire service contacted the police because they determined that the cause was deliberate. The incident is now being treated as an arson case.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police stated: "Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information about the incident is asked to contact officers by calling 101 and quoting log 849 of May 13."