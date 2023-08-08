Police have broken up an illegal car meet in east Leeds where drivers were planning to race between two roundabouts.

West Yorkshire Police have launched a partnership with North Yorkshire Police to crack down on car meets and illegal racing in the two counties. On Sunday July 23, Operation Republic was mobilised after a meet took place in Cross Green.

Cars gathered along Pontefract Lane and Knowsthorpe Gate at about 9.30pm, and police say drivers planned to race between the two roundabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers in the operation’s 'strike team' used their vehicles to block off both the exits and entrances to the roundabouts. Police then spoke with drivers, passengers and pedestrians believed to be involved in the illegal racing.

West Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police have joined forces to tackle illegal car meets and street racing in Leeds (Photo by NYP)

Those suspected to be involved will receive a 'notice of impending community protection warning' letter. If they continue to take part in illegal racing, they will be issued with a formal community protection warning, which could escalate to a Community Protection Notice. Arrest and prosecution could follow if this notice is not followed.

Police say Sunday night street racing and car cruising has become common along the North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire border, in the Selby district and east Leeds. The forces have joined specialist resources to stop the meets, which can attract more than 200 vehicles at a time.

Attendees will park their vehicles on grass verges, roundabouts, pavements and block highways causing obstructions to enable drag-strip style racing to take place. Pedestrians or spectators will line the roads either side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police Sergeant Steph Collett said: "The organisers of these events and those taking part may not realise they could end up with a criminal record. A criminal record can prevent travel to certain countries, it can limit your job opportunities and have a fundamental impact on your future life. Is it worth the risk?

North Yorkshire Police officer Jon Moss and West Yorkshire Police sergeant Steph Collett, who are part of Operation Republic (Photo by NYP)

"Those watching, or spectating the races are also accountable for encouraging this behaviour, without them, it is likely, those involved in the racing would not drive in the manner they do.

"Evidence has shown the escalation in street racing in other areas of the UK where organised crime groups and illegal gambling and betting have been involved, we want to stop this happening in Yorkshire and will do all we can to do this."

There have been several high-profile incidents where street racing has resulted in people being seriously injured in recent years, including in Sutton, Cambridgeshire, where a man was badly injured in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds currently has a Public Spaces Protection Order in place which gives officers greater powers to combat these events taking place in this area.​

North Yorkshire Traffic Constable Jon Moss, said: "As a roads policing officer I have seen first-hand the devastation caused by cars which have been driven dangerously. I will do all I can to prevent innocent people being hurt by those who chose to risk their own lives, taking part in this mindless behaviour.