Woodhouse Moor: Manhunt continues for Leeds sex attacker who sexually assaulted three women in Hyde Park

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
A manhunt remains in place after three women were sexually assaulted in a park in Leeds.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the three serious sexual assaults that took place in Woodhouse Moor in the early hours of Thursday morning (October 2).

Most Popular

The first two assaults happened shortly before 2am and when officers attended, a third woman came forward reporting that she had also been sexually assaulted in the park about 20 minutes earlier. The victims shouted at the suspect who then ran off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the three serious sexual assaults that took place in Woodhouse Moor.placeholder image
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the three serious sexual assaults that took place in Woodhouse Moor. | National World

Now, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that “enquiries are ongoing” with additional patrols having been stepped up in the Hyde Park area to reassure residents.

The suspect has been described as a male, of unknown ethnicity, aged around 30s to 40s, and of slim build. He was wearing a grey or black puffa coat with the hood up and jeans. He was also wearing a face covering up to his eyes which may have been a Covid-type face mask. He spoke with an English accent.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting reference 106 of 2/10. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsHyde ParkWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice