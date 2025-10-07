Woodhouse Moor: Manhunt continues for Leeds sex attacker who sexually assaulted three women in Hyde Park
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the three serious sexual assaults that took place in Woodhouse Moor in the early hours of Thursday morning (October 2).
The first two assaults happened shortly before 2am and when officers attended, a third woman came forward reporting that she had also been sexually assaulted in the park about 20 minutes earlier. The victims shouted at the suspect who then ran off.
Now, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that “enquiries are ongoing” with additional patrols having been stepped up in the Hyde Park area to reassure residents.
The suspect has been described as a male, of unknown ethnicity, aged around 30s to 40s, and of slim build. He was wearing a grey or black puffa coat with the hood up and jeans. He was also wearing a face covering up to his eyes which may have been a Covid-type face mask. He spoke with an English accent.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting reference 106 of 2/10. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.