British Transport Police reveal timeline of events leading to Huntingdon train attack

British Transport Police have released a fresh timeline of events leading up to the attack on a Yorkshire train.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been remanded in custody, charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article, in relation to the mass stabbing on the LNER train travelling from Doncaster to London on Saturday.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now taken primacy for the overall investigation, which now includes the three incidents reported to Cambridgeshire Constabulary on October 31 and November 1, and another incident at Pontoon Dock DLR on November 1.

Detectives from BTP are linking all these incidents, and active enquiries are being made.

A forensic investigator photographing the scene on the LNER train that was bound for London. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation is a priority for British Transport Police, and we are working closely with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We have also this week initiated measures to increase the visibility of police officers across the railway network to reassure both rail staff and the travelling public. People will have seen officers actively patrolling concourses and trains, engaging with train crew and passengers, and covering as many services as possible to maintain safety and confidence.

“Most importantly, the public are our eyes and ears too. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and text us on 61016.”

Of those injured on the train, 10 patients were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and one patient self-presented. As of today (Tuesday, November 4), seven patients have been discharged. One patient, an LNER member of staff, remains stable but critically unwell and three other patients remain stable in hospital.

British Transport Police (BTP) have reviewed the circumstances leading up to the knife attack and have ruled that are no matters to refer to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) at this time.

The following is a timeline of events BTP are investigating, including information previously shared by Cambridgeshire Constabulary:

On Friday, October 31 at 7.10pm, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed by a man with a knife in the city centre on Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough. He taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged. Cambridgeshire Constabulary have said the offender had left the scene when the call was made and despite a search of the area by officers and a police dog, the offender was not identified.

On Friday, October 31 a man with a knife entered a barbers in Fletton, Peterborough around 7.10pm. This was reported to Cambridgeshire Constabulary two hours after the incident occurred, who have updated that at the time of reporting the man was no longer there and had not returned, so they did not send officers, but a crime was raised.

On November 1 at 00.46am, British Transport Police (BTP) officers received a report of an incident on a DLR train at Pontoon Dock where a 17-year-old victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife. The suspect had left the location before police arrival. BTP subsequently identified Anthony Williams as a suspect and took steps to locate and arrest him that day.

On November 1 at 9.25am, a further incident was reported to Cambridgeshire Constabulary again by the barbers in Fletton while the man was still at the scene. Cambridgeshire Constabulary have stated their officers were deployed to the location and arrived within 18 minutes. Upon searching the area, officers were unable to locate the man or identify him.

At 7.42pm on Saturday, November 1, officers were called to reports of a multiple stabbing on board the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.