A man has been charged over a mass stabbing on a busy train in Cambridgeshire and is also accused of attempted murder after an incident on a different train earlier that day.

Anthony Williams has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article following a knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Williams, 32, from Langford Road, Peterborough, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning, police said.

Forensic investigators at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train on Saturday. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

BTP said he has also been charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.”

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences.

“Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Williams had been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder following a knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

Police stormed Huntingdon station after terror on the 18.25 from Doncaster to London. (Photo: Getty).

Tracy Easton, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Our team of out-of-hours prosecutors worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We worked closely with British Transport Police to review a huge volume of evidence including CCTV. The number of charges will be kept under review as this continues to progress.

“We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”

A railway worker who showed “incredible bravery” to save lives during the horrifying incident is in a critical but stable condition in hospital, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said.

Those using the rail service have been told to expect a “surge” in police presence on trains and at key stations including Leeds.