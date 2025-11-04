How security will be increased at Leeds station after Huntingdon train mass stabbing

British Transport Police have promised “high visibility patrols” at Leeds Railway Station - after multiple people were stabbed on a Yorkshire train.

Extra police officers are set to be deployed across the rail network in a bid to reassure passengers after nine people were left in a life-threatening condition, following a mass stabbing on the LNER train travelling from Doncaster to London on Saturday.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been remanded in custody, charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Government sources have confirmed there will be a “surge” in police presence across the country until at least Tuesday, while British Transport Police (BTP) has said that non-urgent tasks will be reduced in order to increase patrol times.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Following the major incident in Huntingdon at the weekend, British Transport Police (BTP) has initiated measures to increase the visibility of police officers across the railway network to reassure both rail staff and the travelling public.

“Starting today officers will have their usual shifts extended to deliver high visibility patrols and a strong presence across major hub stations and trains, as well as a number of other key stations. Officers will minimise time spent on paperwork and other non-urgent tasks to maximise time spent out on patrol.”

The attack has led to questions marks over current security measures at train stations across the country and whether stronger measures are necessary.

Many YEP readers called for airport-style scanner, although this step has been ruled out by Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander.

Ms Alexander told Sky News that the government does not want to make “life impossible for everyone” by dramatically expanding train station security checks.

Taking to social media, YEP reader Gilly Roberts said: “They need to install metal detectors/scanners like at airports.” Liz Smith added: “Time to bring in airport style security like they do in Spain.”

Ray Milner, meanwhile, questioned how increased patrols at the key stations will help. “How's that help if the attackers get on the train at one of the tens of stops that are unmanned in-between the major cities?” he asked.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court has named the victims of the 10 counts of attempted murder as: Scott Bletcher, David Presland, Sachin Balakrishnan, Michael Paffett, Kevin Neely, Jonathan Gjoshe, Stephen Crean, Samir Zitouni, Rasza Aslam, Scott Green.

The attack took place on the 18:25 London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service from Doncaster to London's King's Cross station. Police received the first call from passengers on board at 19:39. Soon after the train was diverted to Huntingdon, for an unscheduled stop.

British Transport Police have said that increased police presence will be kept under review while they “determine if further measures are required.”

“People can expect to see officers actively patrolling concourses and trains, engaging with train crew and passengers, and covering as many services as possible to maintain safety and confidence,” the BTP spokesperson added.

“The situation will be kept under review to determine if further measures are required. Most importantly, the public are our eyes and ears too. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and text us on 61016.”

Cambridgeshire Police is reviewing three further incidents to establish whether there is a connection between them and the Huntingdon train attack.