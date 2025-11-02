Forensic investigators on the platform at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train | Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire

Counter-terrorism police are involved in an investigation into a mass stabbing on a train from Yorkshire to London Kings Cross which left nine people suffering life-threatening injuries.

A man is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after the incident on a high speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday.

Police said there have been no fatalities so far from the attacks which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as “deeply concerning”.

A tenth person suffered non life-threatening injuries.

BTP said a major incident was declared, and at one point declared “Plato”, the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, before the latter declaration was subsequently rescinded.

Video footage on social media showed scores of blue-light police cars and emergency vehicles in a station car park, and a team of armed police running towards the stationary train at Huntingdon station.

Officers wearing forensic suits, with a police dog, could be seen on the platform.

Emergency responders on the tracks by the train at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed | Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train left Peterborough station.

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: “This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families.

“We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further.

“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

“Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time.

“Cordons are in place and trains are not currently running through the area, and there are also some road closures.”

British Transport Police emergency responders on the platform by the train at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed. Two p | Chris Radburn/PA Wire

LNER, which operates East Coast Mainline services in the UK, said disruption to its services between London Kings Cross and Lincoln, Doncaster, Leeds, Bradford Forster Square and Harrogate was expected to last until Monday, with passengers advised to defer their travel where possible.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident, and our thoughts are very much with everyone involved.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they have provided to those injured. Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is urged to contact British Transport Police.

“The safety and wellbeing of everyone affected will remain our priority. We will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said: “We are horrified.

“Our thoughts remain with the train crew and passengers who were either at work or going about their business on a busy Saturday night during this awful incident.

“It is important we allow the emergency services and authorities to establish the full facts before commenting further.”

Huntingdon railway station remains taped off by police this morning.

The train is still on the platform and a number of officers are positioned around the station.

The road directly outside the station’s car park, the A1307, is shut and a number of police vehicles are on the road.