Residents have described the death of a teenager in a Leeds town as a "tragedy" as new footage shows tributes at the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The teenager, named locally as 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, was stabbed and fatally injured in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) as children were leaving two nearby schools.

A murder investigation has been launched and on Wednesday morning, people began bringing flowers to the scene at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane, which remains cordoned off, as Alfie was described as “a lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, one resident said: “It is such a tragic waste of a life and another life ruined. I just can’t work it out atoll so I’m sorry, very sorry indeed.”

The teenager, named locally as 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, was stabbed and fatally injured in Horsforth yesterday. Picture: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Another added: “It’s just absolute shock. My boys went up there many years ago and there was never anything like this but unfortunately it seems to now be a near every day occurrence.”

Tributes have been pouring in across social media this morning and Alfie’s former school, Horsforth School, said it was “overwhelmed by the kindness and support” offered following the “tragic loss”.

Head of school, Paul Bell said “Horsforth School is overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students yesterday. Everyone’s thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy’s family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A tragedy like this is a huge shock to our school and local community, and we understand that people will be deeply affected by this rare incident. However, we know the community will rally together to support each other during this very sad and difficult time. We are working with Leeds City Council and others agencies to support our students and staff who have been affected.”

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, told PA: “It’s horrible. It’s shocking because it’s a nice area. You read about these things happening in London and you think it’s dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don’t think it would happen here.”