Hero Leeds dad who fought with knife-wielding robber in plea to help police catch him

Sam Huck said he handed over his wallet after being attacked and threatened at knifepoint while walking on a footpath known as 'The Lines' off Ninelands Lane in Garforth.

Sam, 27, punched the robber in the head and said the man tried to gouge his eyes during a scuffle.

Sam, of Garforth, has an eight-month-old baby son called Archie and his partner is expecting their second child in January.

Sam said: "As a father, I am grateful I was alone at the time and managed to defend myself, but worry the next victim may not be so fortunate. Please help catch this man."

He said he saw a man walking towards him on an unlit section of the footpath at around 10.30pm on Friday October 8.

Sam said: "When the man was next to me he hit me around the back of the head and I fell to the floor.

"I fell over, jumped up and he said something like 'give me everything you have got.'

"He shouted at me 'do you want me to stab you?' and was waving the knife around very close to my face.

"I tried to calm the situation down and gave him my wallet, which had about £100 in it.

"He started looking down to his pocket and while his head was turned I punched him to the side of the head.

"He fell to the floor and there was a scuffle and he tried to gouge my eyes with his hand."

Sam said he ran away before stopping to call the police.

Sam is urging Garforth residents who have CCTV to check if they have footage which may assist the police enquiry.

He said: "I worry if it is left much longer, small details or CCTV footage may be lost so I am asking for help with the hope to assist the police in finding the man responsible.

"I never imagined this would happen to me, let alone in Garforth.

"I do not wish to scare anyone, as this was a random attack in a relatively safe area.

"I want to highlight the dangers and ask for any help to make sure this man does not put anyone else through the same terrifying experience, or worse."

Sam said the robber was 5ft 8in tall with a stocky build and was wearing dark clothing and white trainers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are continuing enquiries into a report of a robbery which was received at 10.40pm on 8 October.

"The offence is alleged to have taken place on a rural path between Garforth and Allerton Bywater.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210514833.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."