In a separate incident, Gupral Raytt attacked a shopkeeper with a piece of glass as he tried to steal cash from a till.

Leeds Crown Court heard Raytt targeted the Premier convenience store on Kirkstall Hill, Burley, in September last year.

Rebecca Young, prosecuting, said Raytt entered the store and tried to buy a bottle of vodka, cigarettes and two bottles of Pepsi.

Premier convenience store, Kirkstall Hill.

The defendant tried to use a top-up card to pay for the items but the transaction was declined.

Raytt then left the store, telling staff he was going to get some money from his car.

He went in and out of the shop three or four times before trying to use Apple Pay on his mobile phone to pay for the items.

The transaction was again declined.

Raytt then offered the shop assistant 25p but was told it was not enough.

The defendant went behind the counter and tried to grab the till.

The shop assistant pressed an emergency button and two of his colleagues came to help.

Raytt became aggressive, pushed the shop assistant and tried to grab his head.

The three men managed to restrain Raytt near the door of the premises.

Ms Young said: "Because he continued to struggle they got some twine used for tying up newspapers and tied his hands and feet until police arrived."

The court heard Raytt was on bail at the time of the offence for assaulting a shop worker at the Kasa store, on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, on March 25, 2020.

The 30-year-old ordered a taxi from the store and asked to borrow £10 to pay for the fare.

The shop worker, who knew Ryatt, offered to lend him the money from the till but the defendant changed his mind and asked for some cigarettes instead.

As the shop worker went to put the £10 note back in the till, Ryatt tried to grab some cash.

The men struggled and Raytt smashed a bottle before using a piece of broken glass to cause injuries to the victim's arm.

Raytt also tried to bite the man on the hand and attempted to hit him over the head with a bottle.

He was eventually restrained by the shop worker and was arrested when police arrived.

Raytt, of Vesper Gate Crescent, Kirkstall, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, theft and common assault.

Robin Frieze, mitigating, said Raytt committed the offences when he was struggling with alcohol addiction.

The barrister said: "He was desperate for vodka and made numerous attempts to pay when he did not have the money.

"In drink and in a chaotic state, he was trying to get money from the till in the hope of getting more drink from somewhere else."

Mr Frieze said Raytt had progressed well in rehab since the offences and has stopped drinking.

He added that Raytt had moved away from Leeds, has met a new partner and now has an "excellent" job.

Raytt was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Raytt was told he must also pay £250 compensation and £1,300 court costs.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC said: "Shopkeepers need to be protected, especially when they are working on their own at night.

"They are vulnerable and you attacked two of them.