Person arrested after Leeds police seize 200 cannabis plants during raid in Guiseley

A person has been arrested after police uncovered a large cannabis farm in north Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:20 pm

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act this morning (Wednesday).

When searching the property, they found a large cannabis farm and seized around 200 plants.

A person was arrested at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Around 200 cannabis plants were seized (Photo: WYP)

A spokesperson for Leeds North West NPT said: "Local NPT officers have this morning assisted in executing a warrant under the misuse of drugs act, at an address in Guiseley.

"Inside the address, a Cannabis farm containing around 200 plants was discovered and one person arrested."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.