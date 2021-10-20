Person arrested after Leeds police seize 200 cannabis plants during raid in Guiseley
A person has been arrested after police uncovered a large cannabis farm in north Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act this morning (Wednesday).
When searching the property, they found a large cannabis farm and seized around 200 plants.
A person was arrested at the scene.
A spokesperson for Leeds North West NPT said: "Local NPT officers have this morning assisted in executing a warrant under the misuse of drugs act, at an address in Guiseley.
"Inside the address, a Cannabis farm containing around 200 plants was discovered and one person arrested."
