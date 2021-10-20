Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act this morning (Wednesday).

When searching the property, they found a large cannabis farm and seized around 200 plants.

A person was arrested at the scene.

Around 200 cannabis plants were seized (Photo: WYP)

A spokesperson for Leeds North West NPT said: "Local NPT officers have this morning assisted in executing a warrant under the misuse of drugs act, at an address in Guiseley.

"Inside the address, a Cannabis farm containing around 200 plants was discovered and one person arrested."