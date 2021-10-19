Man charged with five counts of attempted murder after West Yorkshire house fire
A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a West Yorkshire house fire.
Vladimir Gazi, 19. has been charged following the fire which officers were called to at 6.22am on Fairbank Road, Bradford on Sunday 17 October.
Two people were injured as a result of the fire.
Gazi, from the Girlington area of Bradford, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 17) where he was remanded in custody.
Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 383 of Sunday 17 October.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.