Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The key suspect of a “horrific” attack on two women in Leeds at the weekend has died following a self-inflicted injury.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Owen Lawrence, 38, from Headingley, has died following the “unprecedented and senseless” attack on two women, aged 19 and 31, on Saturday afternoon (April 26).

A spokesperson said: “We believe he was acting on his own and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Counter Terrorism Policing North East will continue to conduct a thorough and extensive investigation to establish the facts and circumstances around the incident.

“A file will be compiled and passed to the coroner.”

The key suspect of the attack in Headingley, Leeds, has died following a self-inflicted injury. | National World

A crossbow and firearm were recovered from the scene after the two women were attacked. Police said on Sunday that one of the victims has been discharged from hospital while the other has undergone surgery after suffering life-threatening injuries. She is recovering in hospital and is in a stable condition.

Lawrence was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital due to the self-inflicted injury.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “Officers will continue to conduct enquiries and we ask that if anyone has information that may assist, to pass this to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand there are concerns around the incident, and questions about how and why this has happened. Our teams are committed to carrying out an in-depth investigation to provide answers to those affected.

“We continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to support the local community and thank residents for their support and understanding over the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds said: “We fully appreciate the understandable shock and concern that this incident has caused in the Headingley community, and we are continuing to work closely alongside our partner agencies to support and reassure those living, working or studying in, or visiting the area.

“We have put a comprehensive visibility and engagement plan in place in the area to provide an increased police and partnership presence that will remain over the coming days, both on the streets and around key events in the community.

“We are absolutely committed to making sure that people feel safe to go about their daily lives in the area following this incident.

“As ever, we would advise people to report any suspicious or unusual behaviour to us immediately through 101 or 999 in an emergency, or to officers on the ground, or venue or event staff.”