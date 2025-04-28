Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The “emotional scars” of this weekend’s “unprecedented and senseless act of violence” in Leeds will linger throughout the community, the local MP has said.

The MP for the Headingley ward, Alex Sobel, shared the powerful words following Saturday’s attack on Otley Road that left two women, aged 19 and 31, hospitalised with injuries sustained from weapons.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

A crossbow and firearm were recovered from the scene as emergency crews, including counter terrorism police, conducted investigations throughout the rest of the weekend into the “truly shocking incident”.

The MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, Mr Sobel, has now issued a statement, saying: "This weekend, our community was rocked by an unprecedented and senseless act of violence.

“Like so many of you, I was shocked and deeply saddened by what took place.

“I want to sincerely thank West Yorkshire Police for their swift and courageous response, and to pay tribute to the incredible members of the public who stepped forward to help in the midst of such a frightening situation.

“While it is a relief to hear that the victims are recovering, I know the emotional scars of such an attack will linger — for them, for those who witnessed it, and for our whole community.”

He said that he has been working with the Home Secretary, West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, local councillors and police, adding: “Together, we are determined to ensure that our community remains strong, united, and safe — and that we do everything possible to prevent anything like this from happening again."

The attack took place on Otley Road near the junction with Grove Lane and St Anne’s Road at 2.45pm and was witnessed by many taking part in the bar crawl ‘The Otley Run’.

The leader of Leeds City Council, councillor James Lewis, has also commented, saying: “This was a truly shocking incident and we understand, and share, the considerable concern this will have raised among the local community.”

Coun Lewis said that the council is working with police and Counter Terrorism Policing North East and urged people to “avoid speculation on social media or other channels, as work continues to establish the full facts and circumstances”.

He continued: “I’d also like to thank the emergency services for their response and efforts and the Headingley and Weetwood community for coming together and supporting one another.”