The men were attacked in Harehills at about 9.30pm on Wednesday. The altercation began on Sutherland Mount and continued onto Brown Hill Terrace.

The street stabbing has prompted a 24-hour police crackdown, with boosted stop and search powers in the area. The same tactic has been used following incidents of serious violence in north east Leeds earlier this month and in September.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Harehills attack.

What happened in Harehills?

At about 9.30pm yesterday (Wednesday October 26) two men were stabbed in Harehills. The altercation began on Sutherland Mount, off Harehills Lane, and continued onto Brownhill Terrace. Both men were seriously injured.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

What are the extra powers in place?

Following the stabbing, police were granted extra powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This means officers can search people or vehicles for weapons in a specified area without the usual grounds to suspect the person searched.

The authorisation came into effect at 11.15pm last night for an initial 24 hours and will be regularly reviewed. It could then be extended.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Maintaining the trust and confidence of the community is vital and we are continuing to liaise with key community representatives, including the district's Independent Advisory Group, to ensure appropriate scrutiny and accountability around the use of this additional power.”

Where is the order applied to?

