The incident has prompted a 24-hour police crackdown in a large area of the city, which has now been extended.

Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened in Chapeltown Road?

There are boosted stop and search powers in Leeds after the attack in Chapeltown Road

Police were called to Chapeltown Road, near the Mandela community centre, at about 5.50pm yesterday (Friday).

A 15-year-old boy had been attacked, causing serious injuries to his face and hand.

Police believe a bladed weapon was used in the attack.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests have been confirmed by West Yorkshire Police, as of 4.30pm on Saturday.

What action have police taken following the assault?

Police launched a 24-hour crackdown in a large part of the city following the assault, which has now been extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boosted powers came into effect at 8.45pm yesterday for 24 hours, and have now been extended for a further 24 hours from 8.45pm today.

The powers will be reviewed and could be extended again.

Under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, officers can search people or vehicles for weapons without the usual grounds to suspect the person searched.

The boosted powers have been put in place in a large area of north east Leeds, from Harehills Lane to the north and Woodhouse Lane in Burmantofts to the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have police said about the Chapeltown Road attack?

Inspector Richard Horn, of the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This order has been put in place due to concerns following this incident, which officers were called to at 5.47pm yesterday.

“These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about disrupting, deterring and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour.