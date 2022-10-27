The incident occurred at around 9:30pm last night (October 26) on Sutherland Mount, which continued into Brownhill Terrace. Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. The introduction of increased stop and search powers in certain areas of Leeds means officers can search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without the need for having the usual grounds to suspect.

The authorisation of the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 came into effect at 11:15pm last night for an initial 24 hours and will be the subject of regular reviews. West Yorkshire Police have said they are liaising with community representatives to “ensure appropriate scrutiny and accountability around the use of this additional power”.

The order covers an area including York Road A64(M), Wykebeck Valley Road, Oakwood Lane, Easterly Road A58, Roundhay Road A58, Roseville Road, Cross Stamford Street, Regent Street A61 and New York Road A64(M). Enquiries into the Harehills incident by Leeds District CID are ongoing and officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter further incidents and reassure the local community.