A serious attempted assault was reported in Potternewton Avenue at 4.45pm on Friday.

It followed reports of a series of knifepoint robberies in the area, where police caught suspects with dangerous weapons on them.

Following the spate of violence, police have been given extra stop and search powers in an area of north east Leeds, surrounding Scott Hall Road.

Police have been given boosted powers in an area surrounding Scott Hall Road, Leeds, following a series of knifepoint robberies (Photo: Google/WYP)

The boosted powers came into effect shortly after 6pm on Friday and will be in place for 24 hours.

The powers will be reviewed on Saturday evening and could be extended.

Under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, officers can search people or vehicles for weapons without the usual grounds to suspect the person searched.

A map issued by West Yorkshire Police shows the area covered by the order

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the community.