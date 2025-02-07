A man has denied a charge of arson during widespread disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds last summer.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Lockwood, 59, of Brecon Approach in the city, is charged with arson of a bicycle, a roll of carpet and other items on July 18 last year.

He appeared briefly at Leeds Crown Court, where he entered a not guilty plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Lockwood, 59, of Brecon Approach, pleaded guilty to the charges of arson | National World

Lockwood was granted bail ahead of his trial which will be held on November 10.

Troubled flared in Harehills following social services’ involvement with a local family.