Harehills riot: Leeds man denies setting bike and roll of carpet on fire during night of unrest
A man has denied a charge of arson during widespread disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds last summer.
Robert Lockwood, 59, of Brecon Approach in the city, is charged with arson of a bicycle, a roll of carpet and other items on July 18 last year.
He appeared briefly at Leeds Crown Court, where he entered a not guilty plea.
Lockwood was granted bail ahead of his trial which will be held on November 10.
Troubled flared in Harehills following social services’ involvement with a local family.