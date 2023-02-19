The temporary powers were first granted to teams patrolling the Harehills area of the city on Wednesday afternoon. They give officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons without needing the usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

The decision to grant the powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 followed the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Daneiko in Compton Road shortly after 3am that day. It came as investigation teams continued their work at the scene.

During the first 24 hours, the use of stop and search tactics by West Yorkshire Police officers resulted in three arrests for drug related-offences. A weapon and drugs were also recovered from local searches.

Police in Compton Road, Harehills, after the death of Daneiko Ferguson.

The powers had been renewed throughout the week, with the final 24-hour extension granted on Saturday morning. The force said two more people were arrested for possession of offensive weapons in that time, but the authority for extra stop and search powers had ended at at 10.30am on Sunday.

The update from police followed an earlier statement on three arrests made by the team investigating Daneiko’s murder. Senior investigating officer Damien Roebuck said two men and a woman had been arrested overnight.

