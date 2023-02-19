The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has arrested two men – aged 31 and 34 – on suspicion of murder and a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The trio were arrested overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning, with police remaining at crime scenes in Harehills today as part of the continuing investigation.

Daneiko, 27, was found was found with stab injuries in Compton Road, Harehills, shortly after 3am on Wednesday February 15 and was taken to hospital. Despite medical treatment, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An 18-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the case was released with no further action taken.

Senior Investigating Officer Damian Roebuck said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Daneiko’s murder and those have resulted in three more arrests.

“Officers are reviewing extensive CCTV footage recovered from the area and have observed a number of individuals in the Harehills Lane area around the time of the murder. These are potentially key witnesses and may not realise what they have seen or heard is relevant to the investigation. I would ask anyone who was in the area on foot or in a vehicle to make contact with the incident room.

“We remain keen to speak to anyone who was in the Compton Road area or nearby between 1.30am- 3.30am and saw either the assault or any suspicious activity, or anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage which could aid enquiries.”

In the wake of Daneiko’s murder, police were granted additional stop and search powers in order to keep communities safe and reassure local residents. Officers patrolling the area made three arrests for drug-related offences during the first evening that the extra powers were in place. A weapon and drugs were also recovered from local searches.