Senior officers at Leeds District Police have now extended the use of Section 60 powers to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons for another 24 hours starting from 2pm on Thursday afternoon (16 February). The powers were put in place on Wednesday afternoon following the murder of Daneiko Ferguson, who was was found with stab injuries on Compton Road shortly after 3am on Wednesday.

Officers patrolling in the Harehills area made three arrests for drug related offences. A weapon and drugs were also recovered from local searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary powers remain in place in the Harehills area as outlined in the attached map and remain subject to regular reviews. They give police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Police forensic officers on Compton Road in Harehills, Leeds. 15th February 2023.

Maintaining the trust and confidence of the community is vital and we are continuing to liaise with key community representatives, including the district's Independent Advisory Group, to ensure appropriate scrutiny and accountability around the use of this additional power.

Superintendent Lee Berry of Leeds District Police said: “I have taken the decision to extend the Section 60 order in parts of Harehills due to continuing concerns after the recent violent incidents in Harehills. Officers have made arrests and recovered a weapon during the first evening powers were in place and we are making further enquiries regarding those arrests today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “These powers are being used to help disrupt, deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour, and will be kept subject to review.