A Leeds man will be sentenced next month after admitting his role in disorder in Harehills.

Daniel Constantin, 29, of Nowell Mount, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (September 26) charged with violent disorder.

This relates to a police car being overturned during the violent disorder on July 18.

Daniel Constantin, 29, of Nowell Mount, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today. | WYP

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder at today’s hearing and was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, October 17.

A total of 41 people have now been arrested as part of our investigation into the disorder in Harehills.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is utilising facial recognition and other technology to identify all those involved.

Four men will appear before Leeds Crown Court on October 1 to be sentenced for offences including violent disorder and arson.