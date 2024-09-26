Harehills: Man pleads guilty to violent disorder after police car flipped during night of chaos in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds man will be sentenced next month after admitting his role in disorder in Harehills.

Daniel Constantin, 29, of Nowell Mount, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (September 26) charged with violent disorder.

This relates to a police car being overturned during the violent disorder on July 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Daniel Constantin, 29, of Nowell Mount, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.Daniel Constantin, 29, of Nowell Mount, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.
Daniel Constantin, 29, of Nowell Mount, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today. | WYP

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder at today’s hearing and was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, October 17.

A total of 41 people have now been arrested as part of our investigation into the disorder in Harehills.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is utilising facial recognition and other technology to identify all those involved.

Four men will appear before Leeds Crown Court on October 1 to be sentenced for offences including violent disorder and arson.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police