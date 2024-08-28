Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has pleaded guilty to arson and violent disorder over serious disturbances in Leeds.

The disorder in Harehills on July 18 saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight.

On Wednesday (August 28), Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson at Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disorder in Harehills on July 18 saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight. | National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted setting fire to furniture and bins belonging to persons unknown, a judge heard.

The case was adjourned until October 1, when Palaghia will be sentenced. He was remanded in custody until then.

The disorder was sparked by social services’ involvement with a family in the area.

Earlier this month Iustin Dobre, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered after setting fire to a double-decker bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did not enter a plea for a second charge of violent disorder.

Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, denied setting fire to the bus. He admitted a second charge of violent disorder.

Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Luxor Avenue, appeared alongside Mitchell on the same two charges. However, he did not enter any pleas.

Dobre, Mitchell and Milan will next appear at the same court on Thursday.