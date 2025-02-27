An 18-year-old is the latest criminal to find himself behind bars after a night of disorder in Harehills.

Adi-Petronel Petrechiva, of Harehills Road, was sentenced to 20 months in a young offender’s institution.

So far, six people have been handed custodial sentences for their roles in the disorder on the night of (July 18), with three juveniles also dealt with by other youth justice outcomes.

West Yorkshire Police is continuing a wide-ranging investigation into the events, which caused significant distress to residents.

Officers have made substantial use of technology, including CCTV and facial recognition tools.

The force said that 57 people have so far been arrested on suspicion of offences, with 19 charged.

Steve Dodds, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Petrechiva is now the sixth person to be given a custodial sentence following the disgraceful disorder committed in Harehills last summer.

“Our investigation into last July’s disorder continues with 57 arrests now made as part of a comprehensive investigation.

“We are determined to bring everyone involved in the Harehills disorder to justice and it is still not too late for anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries into the disorder last July to come forwards.”