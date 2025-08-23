An urgent GoFundMe appeal has been launched after a dog was stolen during a break-in at a rescue kennels near Leeds.

CCTV footage showed two people climbing over the fence at Woodhaven Second Chance Rehoming, in South Milford, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 12 before breaking into the kennels.

Dogs Asher and Wispa were both recovered, however, a third dog, Bella, a black and white lurcher, remains missing, prompting Woodhaven's manager, Lucy Oxberry, to issue an appeal for her safe return and a GoFundMe to recover lost funds.

Lucy said: “We are heart broken and desperate for her to come home. Please, please, please make her too hot to handle, our precious girl is out there somewhere and we are extremely worried about her.

“If anyone knows or has seen anything, no matter how irrelevant it may seem please let us know, we are begging. All our dogs are not only Woodhaven Second Chance dogs, they are our babies and we love them dearly, they really have stolen a family member of ours.”

Woodhaven Second Chance Rehoming is a small family run rescue operation and since the break-in, the team have had to scrape together nearly £4,000 to increase security.

This has included additional cameras, flood lights, electricians, door alarms, signage, locksmiths and other hardware supplies.

Lucy added: “This extra cost is crippling the rescue, but we cannot and will not let these thieves stop us help dogs in need, but we need a little help at the moment every pound will help us to continue our work thank you.”

One of the dogs, Wispa, was later returned to her kennel by the suspects while a second, Asher, was found in a nearby stables the following day.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near the kennels at around midnight on Tuesday, August 12, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.