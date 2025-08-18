Dogs Trust is urgently calling for more volunteer fosterers across Yorkshire to step forward now and support people fleeing domestic abuse.

The call comes after new data revealed that referrals to its specialist domestic abuse pet fostering service have doubled in the last five years.

The Trust, which has a rehoming shelter on Woodlands Farm, off York Road in Leeds, offers its Freedom service, providing temporary foster care for dogs. The service offers owners support in breaking free from domestic abuse without the risk and added stress of leaving their pet behind.

Dogs Trust is calling for more volunteers in Yorkshire to help victims of domestic abuse and their pets. | Dogs Trust

It was established in response to growing evidence of the link between domestic abuse and animal abuse, Dogs Trust stated, alongside the lack of pet-friendly accommodation for victims.

Through Freedom, fosterers play a vital role in providing safe homes for dogs until they can be safely reunited with their owners or families.

Laura Saunders, Freedom Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Sadly, too often we see cases where perpetrators of domestic abuse have used dogs as tools of coercion and control, often threatening or harming them to exert power. This creates a devastating barrier for people trying to escape – many delay leaving purely out of fear for their pet’s safety.”

“Through Freedom, and with collaboration between other UK pet fostering services, we provide a vital lifeline, giving survivors the chance to reach safety while knowing their pet is in a loving, secure foster home.”

Dogs Trust is appealing for more people across Yorkshire to volunteer as foster carers, as the demand for this vital service grows rapidly. Data from the National Crime Survey for England and Wales shows domestic abuse cases remain high, with around 3.8 million people aged 16 or older – nearly eight percent of the total population – having experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2025.

Ms Saunders added: “Right now, demand for our service is higher than ever. We urgently need more volunteer foster carers to step forward. Offering a temporary home not only protects a dog from harm – it helps transform a survivor’s life at a time when they need support the most.”

Volunteers receive full support from Dogs Trust’s freedom team, with all expenses covered by the charity. Regular updates are sent to the dog’s owner, and confidentiality is maintained at all times - no personal information is shared between pet owners and foster carers.

To find out more, or to sign up to become a fosterer, visit www.dogstrustfreedom.org.uk.