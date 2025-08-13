'Don’t lose your best friend': Leeds Dogs Trust warns owners to update microchips

Losing a dog is every owner’s worst nightmare — and for thousands across the UK, it’s a heartbreak that could be avoided with one simple step.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs Trust Leeds is urging owners to make sure their pets’ microchip details are up to date as fresh figures reveal a worrying trend: fewer than two in five dogs picked up by council wardens ever make it back home, often because their chip contains outdated contact information.

Ahead of Check the Chip Day tomorrow, the rehoming charity has revealed that last year 36,000 stray dogs were handed to local authorities, with Dogs Trust estimating that only around 38 per cent of chipped dogs had the correct owner details on their microchip, making reuniting owners and their dogs a lot harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the Yorkshire Evening Post went behind the scenes at the Dogs Trust, on York Road, to see first hand the dedication to getting canines matched up with a new companion.

Dogs Trust Leeds is using Check the Chip Day to encourage local dog owners to recognise the importance of making sure this information is kept up to date.

Since 2016, microchipping has been a legal requirement for all dogs. However, many owners forget to update the details on their dogs' chip when they move house or change telephone numbers, making it much harder for dogs to be reunited with their owners

Where local authorities are unable to reunite owners and their dogs, they are often handed over to rehoming organisations, including Dogs Trust Leeds, to be rehomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the many dogs in Dogs Trust's care is Rory the Lurcher, who is learning to find his feet after being found as a stray over a year ago.

Four-year-old Lurcher, Rory, has been in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds since February 2024 and has been working to overcome his worries about being abandoned, which has left him anxious when left alone and nervous about the wider world.

His ideal forever home is a calm place where he can settle down and get the second chance he deserves. Rory would happily live with older, sensible teenagers and a family who are comfortable letting him take the time he needs for himself.

Kelly Walker, rehoming centre manager, said: "Sadly, as our survey shows, thousands of dogs are found as strays each year. If the worst does happen, and you lose your dog, up to date details on their microchip will give you the best chance of being reunited with your dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When a dog goes missing, it is a stressful time for the dog, their owners, and their families, so we encourage all dog owners to check and update the details on their dog's microchip. It is easy to do either online, by telephone, or post.

“It's a simple and effective step every dog owner can take to protect their beloved pets."