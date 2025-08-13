The RSPCA is urging cat owners to be extra vigilant after shocking new figures show that the nation’s moggies are increasingly being targeted with air guns - with West Yorkshire a hot spot for weapon incidents.

The RSPCA has revealed there were 497 incidents involving air guns, catapults and crossbows that were used to target all types of animals in England and Wales, between 2022 and 2024.

The charity’s data reveals that West Yorkshire generated amongst the highest number of incidents relating to animals attacked by air guns, catapults or crossbows, with 15 reports received between 2022 and 2024.

The RSPCA has revealed there was a 30 per cent increase in reported airgun attacks on cats last year, with 70 incidents flagged to the animal charity, compared to 54 in 2023.

With the RSPCA receiving more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year, the charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Summer Cruelty Appeal to raise awareness of the plight of many animals at this time of year.

RSPCA Wildlife Partnerships Manager Geoff Edmond said: “It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ - or to harm them for target practice, but sadly we’ve received nearly 500 reports about all kinds of weapon attacks on animals over the past three years.

“While most people will be appalled by animals being attacked in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that some deliberately target wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows - presumably for ‘laughs’. But these weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.”