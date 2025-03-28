Five new Leeds Council parking meters vandalised at beauty spots - including Golden Acre and Otley Chevin

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST
The council faces a repair bill running into thousands of pounds after machines to enforce new parking charges at beauty spots were vandalised.

Leeds City Council said five machines were damaged at parks around the city and each could cost up to £3,500 to repair or replace.

In February the council said parking meters at Otley Chevin and Golden Acre had been targeted.

Around a week ago, a machine was damaged at Temple Newsam.

The newly-installed parking meter, pictured at Otley Chevin, in Leeds, which has recently been vandalised.The newly-installed parking meter, pictured at Otley Chevin, in Leeds, which has recently been vandalised.
The newly-installed parking meter, pictured at Otley Chevin, in Leeds, which has recently been vandalised. | National World

Parking charges were introduced last month at the sites, along with Roundhay and Middleton parks.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday, Mohammed Rafique, executive member for environment, said police investigations were ongoing.

He said: “There have been five parking meters vandalised. The costs for repair or replacement vary depending on the extent of the damage, but could be up to £3,500 per meter.

“In the imminent future, the vandalised machines will not be replaced as it is too likely they will be vandalised again.”

The council has said drivers can make electronic payments instead of using the machines.

A parking meter at Temple Newsam has been damaged in what one concerned resident described as “mindless vandalism.”A parking meter at Temple Newsam has been damaged in what one concerned resident described as “mindless vandalism.”
A parking meter at Temple Newsam has been damaged in what one concerned resident described as “mindless vandalism.” | Submit

Coun Rafique, Labour councillor for Chapel Allerton, said: “We are considering a range of options at the impacted sites, ranging from cameras to the permanent removal of meters.

“It’s too early to draw a conclusion as the charges have only been in place for a month.”

Blue badge holders are exempt from the new payments, while motorists are charged £1 for two hours, £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day.

The charges were introduced to pay for car park maintenance and help the council plug a multi-million pound budget gap.

Coun Rafique, speaking at Leeds Civic Hall, said: “This decision was not implemented lightly.

“It was as a result of the council facing unprecedented budget challenges, needing to find over £100m in savings over the next financial year.”

