Police identified six suspects following public appeals using CCTV images as part of Operation Branchwood, the name of the investigation into incidents around the match at Elland Road, which took place on February 20. The men identified were mainly dealt with for the offence of throwing a missile under The Football (Offences) Act 1991. As well as the setting off of flares and smoke bombs, there were missiles such as coins thrown on to the pitch and towards fans of the opposition during the game.

A 21-year-old man from Leeds was charged with common assault and a throwing offence in relation to the throwing of a vape that struck Anthony Elanga of Manchester United on the head.On September 16 at Leeds Magistrates Court, he pleaded guilty to the offences and was fined £400 with £85 prosecution costs and victim surcharge. The man was also handed a five-year Football Banning Order and a lifetime ban from Elland Road.

Three other men, one aged 22 from Leeds, one aged 27 from Leeds and one aged 29 from Cumbria, admitted missile throwing offences and were given conditional cautions, which included a requirement to take part in rehabilitation to discuss their behaviour. Another man, aged 32 and from Leeds, received a community resolution for a throwing offence.

As well as the setting off of flares and smoke bombs, there were missiles such as coins thrown on to the pitch and towards fans of the opposition during the game. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

All of the men received lifetime bans from the club, which mean they are permanently excluded from entering the club’s stadium, Elland Road. No formal action was taken against a 20-year-old man from Staffordshire who was identified from the CCTV appeal due to evidential difficulties.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Andy Cass said: “Although there is as very long-established rivalry between these two clubs, there can be absolutely no excuse for the behaviour that we saw from a minority of supporters from both sides at this fixture.

“We worked closely with Leeds United from the outset to identify as many as possible of those involved in incidents during the game to ensure that they were held accountable for their actions. The club has supported those outcomes with lifetime bans which clearly illustrates the tough stance they take against those who cause trouble at matches.

“We are committed to working in partnership with Leeds United to ensure a safe matchday environment, and those who commit offences or involve themselves in anti-social behaviour should be in no doubt that they will face the consequences. We know that the vast majority of genuine fans, who show their support for their clubs passionately but within the law, will support our efforts to root out those whose behaviour damages the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 37-year-old man from Gomersal was charged with throwing a flare during the game following identification by officers from Operation Brancwhood carrying out enquiries at the following weekend’s match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur. He was given a fine and a four-year Football Banning Order. On the day of the match, eleven arrests were made and a 28-year-old man from Manchester was charged with throwing a flare on to the pitch, receiving a fine at court and a three-year Football Banning Order. Another man from Manchester, aged 34, was charged with breaching a football banning order and received a fine at court.

A 35-year-old from Warrington was charged with possession of a flare while trying to enter a sports ground and also received a fine at court. Another man, aged 33 and from Hyde, was charged a public order offence and fined at court.