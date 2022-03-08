It happened during the game at Elland Road on Sunday, February 20.

West Yorkshire Police said that the CCTV footage is of home fans who were in the South Stand.

A 37-year-old man, from Gomersal, has already been charged with throwing a flare during the game. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 23.

Police have asked anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting Operation Branchwood or crime reference 13220103288 and the relevant initial for the suspect via 101 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leeds United were beaten 4-2 by Manchester United in the Premier League clash. READ MORE: Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as fightback proves in vain

1. Suspect F Police want to identify this man after after objects were thrown at players during the Leeds United v Manchester United match.

2. Suspect G Police want to identify this man after after objects were thrown at players during the Leeds United v Manchester United match.

3. Suspect H Police want to identify this man after after objects were thrown at players during the Leeds United v Manchester United match.

4. Suspect I Police want to identify this man after after objects were thrown at players during the Leeds United v Manchester United match.