Max Joseph Walton, who is 21, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where he admitted assaulting midfielder Anthony Elanga during the match at Elland Road.

A second charge accusing Walton of throwing an object towards the pitch, thought to be a lighter, was withdrawn in favour of the more serious assault charge.

Elanga was hit with the object as he celebrated scoring in the 4-2 win over Leeds on February 20.

Elanga after scoring in the 4-2 win and moments before he was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed nine people were arrested on the day after trouble flared.

Walton, of Woodland Road, Halton, was fined £400, told to pay £125 and was given the banning order for five years.

It means he must not attend football matches and not to come within one mile of the Elland Road stadium when Leeds United are playing at home, three hours before kick-off and three hours after the match has finished.

When they play away, he is not permitted within five miles of the stadium, and must inform the police of any change of address.

Football banning orders were introduced in 1989 in a bid to curb football hooliganism.

The bans usually prevent recipients from attending any match in the UK for the duration of the order or from travelling abroad to follow their team.

Most orders are between three and five years in length.

If a fan is jailed for causing trouble at or near matches, they can receive a ban up to 10 years.

The most common offences that result in a banning order include violent disorder and public disorder.

Meanwhile, Leeds United has confirmed today that Walton had also been given the indefinite ban from the club.

The club vowed to take action in the days following the incident, once the guilty people were identified.

A spokesman said: “Anyone caught throwing objects on to the field, we would take a dim view and they would receive a lifetime ban.