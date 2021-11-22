Butterbowl Mount, Farnley. Image: Google

A mum and her young child were rescued by firefighters after an arson attack at a house in Leeds.

A back window at a house on Butterbowl Mount, Farnley, was smashed and a fire was started in the living room while the victims were upstairs in bed.

Fire crews rescued the woman and child during the incident, which happened just after midnight in the early hours on Saturday (Nov 20).

Fire investigators believe the cause was deliberate and police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, of Leeds District CID, said: “This incident could easily have had more serious consequences and we are treating it very seriously.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Butterbowl Mount or the immediate area around the time of the fire or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210599474 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.