Lorry driver died in crash on M62 near junction 32
Police are appealing for witnesses after a lorry driver died in a crash on on the M62 near Castleford on Friday.
Police were called just after 9am on Friday (Nov 19) to reports that an HGV had collided with the hard shoulder barrier.
It happened on the M62 eastbound before the junction 32 exit for Castleford and Pontefract.
The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was later declared dead.
He has yet to be formally identified.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with dashcam footage. Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 393 of 19 Nov.