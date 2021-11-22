The emergency services responded to the fire on Butterbowl Mount, Farnley shortly after 12am on Saturday November 20.

A control operator who took the call gave fire survival guidance to two people trapped in the upstairs front bedroom, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Half of the ground floor of the property was on fire.

Butterbowl Mount, Farnley cc Google

Both of the trapped residents were rescued by an extension ladder to the first floor window.

They were given oxygen before being taken to hospital, it was confirmed.

A hamster was also rescued and revived by firefighters.

A specialist fire investigation officer attended the incident to ascertain cause of fire and is re-visiting the incident in daylight hours, the fire service said.

Crews from Stanningley Fire Station, Hunslet Fire Station and Leeds Fire Station attended.